    FIEM Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 442.07 crore, up 13.69% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for FIEM Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 442.07 crore in December 2022 up 13.69% from Rs. 388.85 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.02 crore in December 2022 up 33.18% from Rs. 24.04 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.07 crore in December 2022 up 31.56% from Rs. 47.94 crore in December 2021.

    FIEM Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 24.33 in December 2022 from Rs. 18.27 in December 2021.

    FIEM Ind shares closed at 1,671.35 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.94% returns over the last 6 months and 57.50% over the last 12 months.

    FIEM Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations437.90521.32388.85
    Other Operating Income4.183.85--
    Total Income From Operations442.07525.18388.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials274.15320.33250.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.851.861.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.401.73-6.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost59.0162.9552.14
    Depreciation15.8315.5213.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses53.8467.8544.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.8054.9433.82
    Other Income3.441.840.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.2456.7834.57
    Interest1.821.831.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax45.4254.9432.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax45.4254.9432.71
    Tax13.4015.828.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.0239.1224.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.0239.1224.04
    Equity Share Capital13.1613.1613.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS24.3329.7318.27
    Diluted EPS24.3329.7318.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS24.3329.7318.27
    Diluted EPS24.3329.7318.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 16, 2023 02:00 pm