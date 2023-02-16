FIEM Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 442.07 crore, up 13.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 442.07 crore in December 2022 up 13.69% from Rs. 388.85 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.02 crore in December 2022 up 33.18% from Rs. 24.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.07 crore in December 2022 up 31.56% from Rs. 47.94 crore in December 2021.

FIEM Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 24.33 in December 2022 from Rs. 18.27 in December 2021.

FIEM Ind shares closed at 1,671.35 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.94% returns over the last 6 months and 57.50% over the last 12 months.