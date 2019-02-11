FIEM Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 333.05 crore, up 16.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 333.05 crore in December 2018 up 16.48% from Rs. 285.92 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.64 crore in December 2018 up 0.38% from Rs. 12.59 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.09 crore in December 2018 up 1.73% from Rs. 36.46 crore in December 2017.

FIEM Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.25 in December 2018 from Rs. 9.41 in December 2017.

FIEM Ind shares closed at 450.25 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -41.60% returns over the last 6 months and -50.26% over the last 12 months.