FIEM Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 525.19 crore, up 25.28% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for FIEM Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 525.19 crore in September 2022 up 25.28% from Rs. 419.22 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.77 crore in September 2022 up 54.86% from Rs. 26.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.04 crore in September 2022 up 41.54% from Rs. 52.31 crore in September 2021.

FIEM Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 30.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 20.01 in September 2021.

FIEM Ind shares closed at 1,660.10 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 87.01% returns over the last 6 months and 27.62% over the last 12 months.

FIEM Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 521.32 441.98 419.22
Other Operating Income 3.86 2.57 --
Total Income From Operations 525.19 444.55 419.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 320.33 277.01 263.22
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.86 2.09 1.86
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.73 -1.90 3.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 63.70 56.82 55.64
Depreciation 15.61 15.85 14.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 65.36 54.23 43.61
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.59 40.45 37.28
Other Income 1.84 0.93 0.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 58.43 41.38 38.21
Interest 1.83 1.69 2.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 56.60 39.69 36.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 56.60 39.69 36.19
Tax 15.83 10.57 9.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 40.77 29.11 26.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 40.77 29.11 26.80
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 0.00 -0.47
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 40.77 29.11 26.33
Equity Share Capital 13.16 13.16 13.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 30.98 22.12 20.01
Diluted EPS 30.98 22.12 20.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 30.98 22.12 20.01
Diluted EPS 30.98 22.12 20.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #FIEM Ind #FIEM Industries #Results
first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:30 am
