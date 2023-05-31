FIEM Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 436.25 crore, down 10.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 436.25 crore in March 2023 down 10.88% from Rs. 489.52 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.03 crore in March 2023 up 12.81% from Rs. 33.71 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.06 crore in March 2023 down 0.54% from Rs. 65.41 crore in March 2022.

FIEM Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 28.90 in March 2023 from Rs. 25.62 in March 2022.

FIEM Ind shares closed at 1,835.05 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.14% returns over the last 6 months and 89.69% over the last 12 months.