FIEM Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 489.52 crore, up 16.23% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 07:27 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for FIEM Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 489.52 crore in March 2022 up 16.23% from Rs. 421.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.71 crore in March 2022 up 20.29% from Rs. 28.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.41 crore in March 2022 up 15.75% from Rs. 56.51 crore in March 2021.

FIEM Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 25.62 in March 2022 from Rs. 21.30 in March 2021.

FIEM Ind shares closed at 921.50 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.51% returns over the last 6 months and 39.59% over the last 12 months.

FIEM Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 489.52 388.85 421.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 489.52 388.85 421.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 295.29 250.62 242.18
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.41 1.12 2.35
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.53 -6.27 9.15
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 54.46 52.96 53.33
Depreciation 17.51 13.46 15.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 64.99 43.84 59.49
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.32 33.12 38.70
Other Income 0.58 0.75 1.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.90 33.87 40.55
Interest 2.54 1.85 2.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 45.36 32.01 37.87
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 45.36 32.01 37.87
Tax 11.50 8.67 11.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 33.86 23.34 26.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 33.86 23.34 26.58
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.15 -0.12 1.44
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 33.71 23.22 28.02
Equity Share Capital 13.16 13.16 13.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.62 17.65 21.30
Diluted EPS 25.62 17.65 21.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.62 17.65 21.30
Diluted EPS 25.62 17.65 21.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 30, 2022 07:23 pm
