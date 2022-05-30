FIEM Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 489.52 crore, up 16.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 489.52 crore in March 2022 up 16.23% from Rs. 421.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.71 crore in March 2022 up 20.29% from Rs. 28.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.41 crore in March 2022 up 15.75% from Rs. 56.51 crore in March 2021.

FIEM Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 25.62 in March 2022 from Rs. 21.30 in March 2021.

FIEM Ind shares closed at 921.50 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.51% returns over the last 6 months and 39.59% over the last 12 months.