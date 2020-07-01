FIEM Ind Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 322.25 crore, down 10.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 322.25 crore in March 2020 down 10.04% from Rs. 358.20 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.34 crore in March 2020 up 44.53% from Rs. 15.46 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.02 crore in March 2020 down 10.91% from Rs. 43.80 crore in March 2019.

FIEM Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 16.98 in March 2020 from Rs. 11.75 in March 2019.

FIEM Ind shares closed at 355.60 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -20.49% returns over the last 6 months and -20.34% over the last 12 months.