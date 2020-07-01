App
Earnings
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 10:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FIEM Ind Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 322.25 crore, down 10.04% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for FIEM Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 322.25 crore in March 2020 down 10.04% from Rs. 358.20 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.34 crore in March 2020 up 44.53% from Rs. 15.46 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.02 crore in March 2020 down 10.91% from Rs. 43.80 crore in March 2019.

FIEM Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 16.98 in March 2020 from Rs. 11.75 in March 2019.

FIEM Ind shares closed at 355.60 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -20.49% returns over the last 6 months and -20.34% over the last 12 months.

FIEM Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations322.25323.51354.42
Other Operating Income--1.403.78
Total Income From Operations322.25324.92358.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials164.73201.61213.43
Purchase of Traded Goods1.732.042.99
Increase/Decrease in Stocks26.49-10.482.64
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost48.1648.8746.50
Depreciation13.6213.3912.28
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses42.5545.9049.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.9623.5931.35
Other Income0.450.880.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.4024.4831.52
Interest3.464.105.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.9520.3726.01
Exceptional Items-0.88----
P/L Before Tax21.0620.3726.01
Tax-2.21-5.109.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.2725.4816.15
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.2725.4816.15
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.93-1.01-0.69
Net P/L After M.I & Associates22.3424.4715.46
Equity Share Capital13.1613.1613.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS16.9818.5911.75
Diluted EPS16.9818.5911.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS16.9818.5911.75
Diluted EPS16.9818.5911.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:13 am

tags #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #FIEM Ind #FIEM Industries #Results

