    FIEM Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 474.60 crore, up 6.76% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for FIEM Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 474.60 crore in June 2023 up 6.76% from Rs. 444.55 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.50 crore in June 2023 up 21.94% from Rs. 29.11 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.34 crore in June 2023 up 12.42% from Rs. 57.23 crore in June 2022.

    FIEM Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 26.98 in June 2023 from Rs. 22.12 in June 2022.

    FIEM Ind shares closed at 1,988.70 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.02% returns over the last 6 months and 29.62% over the last 12 months.

    FIEM Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations474.60432.84441.98
    Other Operating Income--3.412.57
    Total Income From Operations474.60436.25444.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials296.72247.98277.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.042.282.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.2510.46-1.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost68.0960.1256.82
    Depreciation14.3115.9715.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses53.1954.9354.23
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.5244.5040.45
    Other Income3.514.590.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.0349.0941.38
    Interest1.752.081.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax48.2847.0139.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax48.2847.0139.69
    Tax12.788.9410.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities35.5038.0729.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period35.5038.0729.11
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.00-0.050.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates35.5038.0329.11
    Equity Share Capital13.1613.1613.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.9828.9022.12
    Diluted EPS26.9828.9022.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.9828.9022.12
    Diluted EPS26.9828.9022.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:44 pm

