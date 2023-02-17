FIEM Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 442.08 crore, up 13.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 442.08 crore in December 2022 up 13.69% from Rs. 388.85 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.92 crore in December 2022 up 37.45% from Rs. 23.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.11 crore in December 2022 up 33.34% from Rs. 47.33 crore in December 2021.