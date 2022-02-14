FIEM Ind Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 388.85 crore, up 8.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 388.85 crore in December 2021 up 8.5% from Rs. 358.39 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.22 crore in December 2021 up 16.98% from Rs. 19.85 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.33 crore in December 2021 up 11.13% from Rs. 42.59 crore in December 2020.

FIEM Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 17.65 in December 2021 from Rs. 15.09 in December 2020.

FIEM Ind shares closed at 1,119.80 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 41.28% returns over the last 6 months and 88.38% over the last 12 months.