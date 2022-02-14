English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    FIEM Ind Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 388.85 crore, up 8.5% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2022 / 08:49 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for FIEM Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 388.85 crore in December 2021 up 8.5% from Rs. 358.39 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.22 crore in December 2021 up 16.98% from Rs. 19.85 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.33 crore in December 2021 up 11.13% from Rs. 42.59 crore in December 2020.

    FIEM Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 17.65 in December 2021 from Rs. 15.09 in December 2020.

    Close

    FIEM Ind shares closed at 1,119.80 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 41.28% returns over the last 6 months and 88.38% over the last 12 months.

    FIEM Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations388.85419.22358.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations388.85419.22358.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials250.62263.22235.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.121.862.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.273.50-16.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost52.9655.6448.39
    Depreciation13.4614.1013.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses43.8443.6146.97
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.1237.2828.28
    Other Income0.750.930.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.8738.2129.05
    Interest1.852.022.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.0136.1926.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax32.0136.1926.17
    Tax8.679.406.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.3426.8019.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.3426.8019.73
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.12-0.470.12
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates23.2226.3319.85
    Equity Share Capital13.1613.1613.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.6520.0115.09
    Diluted EPS17.6520.0115.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.6520.0115.09
    Diluted EPS17.6520.0115.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #FIEM Ind #FIEM Industries #Results
    first published: Feb 14, 2022 08:44 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.