Fidel Softech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.63 crore, up 34.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.63 crore in September 2022 up 34.56% from Rs. 6.41 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.70 crore in September 2022 up 65.55% from Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.33 crore in September 2022 up 80.62% from Rs. 1.29 crore in September 2021.

Fidel Softech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.01 in September 2021.

Fidel Softech shares closed at 77.60 on November 01, 2022 (NSE)