    Fidel Softech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.29 crore, up 13.84% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fidel Softech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.29 crore in March 2023 up 13.84% from Rs. 8.16 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2023 down 13.25% from Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.13 crore in March 2023 down 31.95% from Rs. 3.13 crore in March 2022.

    Fidel Softech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.19 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.77 in March 2022.

    Fidel Softech shares closed at 73.50 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.19% returns over the last 6 months

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.298.638.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.298.638.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.323.612.96
    Depreciation0.090.090.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.273.042.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.621.902.95
    Other Income0.420.220.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.042.123.09
    Interest----0.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.042.123.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.042.123.06
    Tax0.490.521.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.551.601.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.551.601.79
    Equity Share Capital13.7513.7510.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----4.78
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.191.251.77
    Diluted EPS1.191.25--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.191.251.77
    Diluted EPS1.191.25--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 23, 2023 10:15 am