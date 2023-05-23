Fidel Softech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.29 crore, up 13.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.29 crore in March 2023 up 13.84% from Rs. 8.16 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2023 down 13.25% from Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.13 crore in March 2023 down 31.95% from Rs. 3.13 crore in March 2022.

Fidel Softech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.19 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.77 in March 2022.

Fidel Softech shares closed at 73.50 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.19% returns over the last 6 months