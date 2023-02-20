Fidel Softech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.63 crore, up 33.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.63 crore in December 2022 up 33.39% from Rs. 6.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2022 up 37.82% from Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2022 up 52.41% from Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2021.