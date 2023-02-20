Fidel Softech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.63 crore, up 33.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.63 crore in December 2022 up 33.39% from Rs. 6.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2022 up 37.82% from Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2022 up 52.41% from Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2021.

Fidel Softech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.25 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.15 in December 2021.

Fidel Softech shares closed at 69.00 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.05% returns over the last 6 months