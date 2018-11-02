Ficom Industrie Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 14.03 crore, down 49.05% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ficom Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.03 crore in September 2018 down 49.05% from Rs. 27.54 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.28 crore in September 2018 down 120.67% from Rs. 0.58 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.14 crore in September 2018 down 80.95% from Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2017.
Ficom Industrie shares closed at 25.30 on October 16, 2018 (BSE)
|
|Ficom Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.03
|19.57
|27.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.03
|19.57
|27.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.43
|23.12
|24.27
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|7.61
|-3.20
|3.76
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.10
|0.09
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.09
|0.06
|0.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.22
|-0.52
|-0.65
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.08
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.16
|-0.44
|-0.65
|Interest
|0.07
|0.15
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.22
|-0.59
|-0.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.22
|-0.59
|-0.76
|Tax
|0.05
|0.29
|-0.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.28
|-0.88
|-0.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.28
|-0.88
|-0.58
|Equity Share Capital
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.26
|-2.92
|-1.93
|Diluted EPS
|-4.26
|-2.92
|-1.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.26
|-2.92
|-1.93
|Diluted EPS
|-4.26
|-2.92
|-1.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited