Ficom Industrie Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 14.03 crore, down 49.05% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 14.03 crore in September 2018 down 49.05% from Rs. 27.54 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.28 crore in September 2018 down 120.67% from Rs. 0.58 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.14 crore in September 2018 down 80.95% from Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2017.

Ficom Industrie shares closed at 25.30 on October 16, 2018 (BSE)