Ficom Industrie Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.06 crore, down 29.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.06 crore in June 2021 down 29.28% from Rs. 14.22 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.16 crore in June 2021 up 341.6% from Rs. 2.07 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.86 crore in June 2021 up 289.7% from Rs. 3.30 crore in June 2020.

Ficom Industrie EPS has increased to Rs. 30.53 in June 2021 from Rs. 6.91 in June 2020.

Ficom Industrie shares closed at 50.70 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 198.24% returns over the last 6 months and 319.01% over the last 12 months.