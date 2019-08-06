Ficom Industrie Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 16.96 crore, down 13.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.96 crore in June 2019 down 13.32% from Rs. 19.57 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2019 up 249.47% from Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.02 crore in June 2019 up 580.95% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2018.

Ficom Industrie EPS has increased to Rs. 4.37 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.92 in June 2018.

Ficom Industrie shares closed at 8.85 on August 05, 2019 (BSE)