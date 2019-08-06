App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 04:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ficom Industrie Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 16.96 crore, down 13.32% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ficom Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 16.96 crore in June 2019 down 13.32% from Rs. 19.57 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2019 up 249.47% from Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.02 crore in June 2019 up 580.95% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2018.

Ficom Industrie EPS has increased to Rs. 4.37 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.92 in June 2018.

Ficom Industrie shares closed at 8.85 on August 05, 2019 (BSE)

Ficom Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'19Mar'19Jun'18
Net Sales/Income from operations16.968.3019.57
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations16.968.3019.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods16.078.1723.12
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.31-0.01-3.20
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.110.100.09
Depreciation0.010.010.02
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.080.220.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.01-0.18-0.52
Other Income--0.000.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.01-0.18-0.44
Interest0.230.040.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.78-0.21-0.59
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.78-0.21-0.59
Tax0.47-0.530.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.310.31-0.88
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.310.31-0.88
Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.371.05-2.92
Diluted EPS4.371.05-2.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.371.05-2.92
Diluted EPS4.371.05-2.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Aug 6, 2019 04:05 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Ficom Industrie #Ficom Industries #Results #trading

