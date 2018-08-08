Ficom Industrie standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 19.57 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 19.57 13.03 17.03 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 19.57 13.03 17.03 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 23.12 12.77 16.46 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.20 0.57 -0.21 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.09 0.10 0.08 Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.02 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.06 0.09 0.05 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.52 -0.52 0.64 Other Income 0.08 -- -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.44 -0.52 0.64 Interest 0.15 0.11 0.09 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.59 -0.63 0.55 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.59 -0.63 0.55 Tax 0.29 -0.17 0.18 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.88 -0.46 0.37 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.88 -0.46 0.37 Equity Share Capital 3.00 3.00 3.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.92 -1.53 1.23 Diluted EPS -2.92 -1.53 1.23 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.92 -1.53 1.23 Diluted EPS -2.92 -1.53 1.23 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited