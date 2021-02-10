MARKET NEWS

Ficom Industrie Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.40 crore, down 63.01% Y-o-Y

February 10, 2021 / 05:51 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ficom Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.40 crore in December 2020 down 63.01% from Rs. 17.30 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2020 up 33.9% from Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2020 up 70.63% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2019.

Ficom Industrie EPS has increased to Rs. 5.34 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.99 in December 2019.

Ficom Industrie shares closed at 17.00 on February 09, 2021 (BSE)

Ficom Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations6.4014.224.55
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations6.4014.224.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods4.8714.664.88
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.40-3.89-0.19
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.100.110.10
Depreciation0.010.010.01
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.090.040.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.723.29-0.43
Other Income----0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.723.29-0.38
Interest0.020.030.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.703.26-0.38
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.703.26-0.38
Tax1.101.190.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.602.07-0.43
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.602.07-0.43
Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.346.91-1.44
Diluted EPS5.346.91-1.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.346.91-1.44
Diluted EPS5.346.91-1.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
first published: Feb 10, 2021 05:44 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.