Ficom Industrie Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.40 crore, down 63.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.40 crore in December 2020 down 63.01% from Rs. 17.30 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2020 up 33.9% from Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2020 up 70.63% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2019.

Ficom Industrie EPS has increased to Rs. 5.34 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.99 in December 2019.

Ficom Industrie shares closed at 17.00 on February 09, 2021 (BSE)