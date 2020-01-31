Ficom Industrie Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 17.30 crore, up 82.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.30 crore in December 2019 up 82.12% from Rs. 9.50 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2019 down 14.46% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2019 down 6.98% from Rs. 1.72 crore in December 2018.

Ficom Industrie EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.99 in December 2019 from Rs. 4.66 in December 2018.

Ficom Industrie shares closed at 16.20 on January 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 65.47% returns over the last 6 months and 0.31% over the last 12 months.