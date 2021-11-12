Fiberweb India Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 23.40 crore, up 15.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.40 crore in September 2021 up 15.41% from Rs. 20.27 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.12 crore in September 2021 down 22.41% from Rs. 4.02 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.60 crore in September 2021 up 3.13% from Rs. 5.43 crore in September 2020.

Fiberweb India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.08 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.40 in September 2020.

Fiberweb India shares closed at 42.10 on November 11, 2021 (BSE)