Fiberweb India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.90 crore, down 78.45% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fiberweb India are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.90 crore in March 2023 down 78.45% from Rs. 22.76 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.15 crore in March 2023 down 508.39% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.40 crore in March 2023 down 210.34% from Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2022.
Fiberweb India shares closed at 32.45 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.36% returns over the last 6 months and -22.18% over the last 12 months.
|Fiberweb India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.90
|19.02
|22.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.90
|19.02
|22.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.01
|10.33
|21.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.35
|0.04
|-3.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|-0.24
|1.01
|1.01
|Depreciation
|0.72
|0.55
|-1.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.16
|4.84
|4.72
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.08
|2.25
|0.46
|Other Income
|-0.04
|0.24
|-0.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.12
|2.49
|0.22
|Interest
|0.19
|0.29
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.31
|2.20
|0.22
|Exceptional Items
|-0.93
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.23
|2.20
|0.22
|Tax
|-2.09
|0.69
|-1.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.15
|1.51
|1.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.15
|1.51
|1.26
|Equity Share Capital
|28.79
|28.79
|28.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.51
|0.52
|0.44
|Diluted EPS
|-2.51
|0.52
|0.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.51
|0.52
|0.44
|Diluted EPS
|-2.51
|0.52
|0.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited