Fiberweb India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.90 crore, down 78.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.90 crore in March 2023 down 78.45% from Rs. 22.76 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.15 crore in March 2023 down 508.39% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.40 crore in March 2023 down 210.34% from Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2022.

Fiberweb India shares closed at 32.45 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.36% returns over the last 6 months and -22.18% over the last 12 months.