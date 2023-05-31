English
    Fiberweb India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.90 crore, down 78.45% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fiberweb India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.90 crore in March 2023 down 78.45% from Rs. 22.76 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.15 crore in March 2023 down 508.39% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.40 crore in March 2023 down 210.34% from Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2022.

    Fiberweb India shares closed at 32.45 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.36% returns over the last 6 months and -22.18% over the last 12 months.

    Fiberweb India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.9019.0222.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.9019.0222.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.0110.3321.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.350.04-3.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost-0.241.011.01
    Depreciation0.720.55-1.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.164.844.72
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.082.250.46
    Other Income-0.040.24-0.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.122.490.22
    Interest0.190.29--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.312.200.22
    Exceptional Items-0.93----
    P/L Before Tax-7.232.200.22
    Tax-2.090.69-1.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.151.511.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.151.511.26
    Equity Share Capital28.7928.7928.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.510.520.44
    Diluted EPS-2.510.520.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.510.520.44
    Diluted EPS-2.510.520.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 10:00 am