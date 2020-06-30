Fiberweb India Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 22.21 crore, down 40.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.21 crore in March 2020 down 40.38% from Rs. 37.25 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2020 up 111.55% from Rs. 11.81 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.41 crore in March 2020 up 10.18% from Rs. 4.91 crore in March 2019.

Fiberweb India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.10 in March 2019.

Fiberweb India shares closed at 25.10 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 67.89% returns over the last 6 months and 41.01% over the last 12 months.