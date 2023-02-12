Fiberweb India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.02 crore, down 19.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.02 crore in December 2022 down 19.62% from Rs. 23.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2022 down 54.23% from Rs. 3.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.04 crore in December 2022 down 47.95% from Rs. 5.84 crore in December 2021.

Fiberweb India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.52 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.15 in December 2021.

Fiberweb India shares closed at 40.05 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.30% returns over the last 6 months