Fiberweb India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23.93 crore, down 11.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.93 crore in December 2020 down 11.92% from Rs. 27.17 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.50 crore in December 2020 up 47.13% from Rs. 3.06 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.84 crore in December 2020 up 33.94% from Rs. 4.36 crore in December 2019.

Fiberweb India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.56 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.06 in December 2019.

Fiberweb India shares closed at 28.80 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)