Fiberweb India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.39 crore, up 8.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.39 crore in September 2022 up 8.49% from Rs. 23.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.64 crore in September 2022 down 47.54% from Rs. 3.12 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.84 crore in September 2022 down 49.29% from Rs. 5.60 crore in September 2021.

Fiberweb India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.57 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.08 in September 2021.

Fiberweb India shares closed at 37.80 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.80% returns over the last 6 months