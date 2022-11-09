English
    Fiberweb India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.39 crore, up 8.49% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 06:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Fiberweb India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 25.39 crore in September 2022 up 8.49% from Rs. 23.40 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.64 crore in September 2022 down 47.54% from Rs. 3.12 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.84 crore in September 2022 down 49.29% from Rs. 5.60 crore in September 2021.

    Fiberweb India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.57 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.08 in September 2021.

    Fiberweb India shares closed at 37.80 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.80% returns over the last 6 months

    Fiberweb India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations25.3916.8023.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations25.3916.8023.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.717.5413.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.532.57-0.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.000.961.04
    Depreciation0.550.551.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.733.473.62
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.871.713.94
    Other Income0.420.650.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.292.354.22
    Interest0.080.06--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.212.304.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.212.304.22
    Tax0.580.601.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.641.703.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.641.703.12
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.641.703.12
    Equity Share Capital28.7928.7928.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.570.591.08
    Diluted EPS0.570.591.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.570.591.08
    Diluted EPS0.570.591.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

