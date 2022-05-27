 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fiberweb India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.76 crore, down 33.72% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 06:59 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Fiberweb India are:

Net Sales at Rs 22.76 crore in March 2022 down 33.72% from Rs. 34.34 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2022 down 25.57% from Rs. 1.69 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2022 down 129.54% from Rs. 5.89 crore in March 2021.

Fiberweb India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.44 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.59 in March 2021.

Fiberweb India shares closed at 45.10 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)

Fiberweb India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 22.76 23.66 34.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 22.76 23.66 34.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 21.66 14.29 26.24
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.11 -0.61 -0.74
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.01 1.21 0.67
Depreciation -1.96 1.38 1.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.72 3.43 3.41
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.46 3.96 3.64
Other Income -0.24 0.50 1.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.22 4.46 4.78
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.22 4.46 4.78
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.22 4.46 4.78
Tax -1.04 1.16 3.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.26 3.30 1.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.26 3.30 1.69
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.26 3.30 1.69
Equity Share Capital 28.79 28.79 28.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.44 1.15 0.59
Diluted EPS 0.44 1.15 0.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.44 1.15 0.59
Diluted EPS 0.44 1.15 0.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 06:50 pm
