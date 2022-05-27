Fiberweb India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.76 crore, down 33.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.76 crore in March 2022 down 33.72% from Rs. 34.34 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2022 down 25.57% from Rs. 1.69 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2022 down 129.54% from Rs. 5.89 crore in March 2021.

Fiberweb India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.44 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.59 in March 2021.

Fiberweb India shares closed at 45.10 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)