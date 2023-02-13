Fiberweb India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.02 crore, down 19.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.02 crore in December 2022 down 19.62% from Rs. 23.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2022 down 54.23% from Rs. 3.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.04 crore in December 2022 down 47.95% from Rs. 5.84 crore in December 2021.