    Fiberweb India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.02 crore, down 19.62% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Fiberweb India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.02 crore in December 2022 down 19.62% from Rs. 23.66 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2022 down 54.23% from Rs. 3.30 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.04 crore in December 2022 down 47.95% from Rs. 5.84 crore in December 2021.

    Fiberweb India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.0225.3923.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.0225.3923.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.3318.7114.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.040.53-0.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.011.001.21
    Depreciation0.550.551.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.842.733.43
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.251.873.96
    Other Income0.240.420.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.492.294.46
    Interest0.290.08--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.202.214.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.202.214.46
    Tax0.690.581.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.511.643.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.511.643.30
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.511.643.30
    Equity Share Capital28.7928.7928.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.520.571.15
    Diluted EPS0.520.571.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.520.571.15
    Diluted EPS0.520.571.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
