FGP Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 14.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 14.09% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 81.34% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 81.82% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

FGP EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in September 2021.

FGP shares closed at 7.64 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.95% returns over the last 6 months