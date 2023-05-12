FGP Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 17.95% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for FGP are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in March 2023 up 17.95% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2023 down 144.75% from Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2023 down 68.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.
FGP shares closed at 5.30 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.88% returns over the last 6 months and -25.14% over the last 12 months.
|FGP
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.07
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.32
|0.14
|0.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.35
|-0.17
|-0.21
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.09
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.27
|-0.08
|-0.16
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.27
|-0.08
|-0.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|1.28
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.27
|-0.08
|1.12
|Tax
|0.17
|0.02
|0.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.43
|-0.09
|0.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.43
|-0.09
|0.97
|Equity Share Capital
|11.90
|11.90
|11.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|-0.08
|0.81
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|-0.08
|0.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|-0.08
|0.81
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|-0.08
|0.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited