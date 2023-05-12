English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    FGP Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 17.95% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023 / 02:59 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for FGP are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in March 2023 up 17.95% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2023 down 144.75% from Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2023 down 68.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

    FGP shares closed at 5.30 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.88% returns over the last 6 months and -25.14% over the last 12 months.

    FGP
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.040.040.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.040.040.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.070.04
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.320.140.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.35-0.17-0.21
    Other Income0.080.090.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.27-0.08-0.16
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.27-0.08-0.16
    Exceptional Items----1.28
    P/L Before Tax-0.27-0.081.12
    Tax0.170.020.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.43-0.090.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.43-0.090.97
    Equity Share Capital11.9011.9011.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.36-0.080.81
    Diluted EPS-0.36-0.080.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.36-0.080.81
    Diluted EPS-0.36-0.080.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #FGP #Glass & Glass Products #Results
    first published: May 12, 2023 02:44 pm