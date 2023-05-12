FGP Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 17.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in March 2023 up 17.95% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2023 down 144.75% from Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2023 down 68.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

FGP shares closed at 5.30 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.88% returns over the last 6 months and -25.14% over the last 12 months.