FGP Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 41.67% Y-o-Y
May 26, 2021 / 01:44 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for FGP are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in March 2021 down 41.67% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021 up 84.6% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021 up 82.67% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2020.
FGP shares closed at 1.47 on May 25, 2021 (BSE)
|FGP
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.03
|0.03
|0.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.03
|0.03
|0.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.12
|0.08
|0.07
|Depreciation
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.15
|0.16
|0.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.22
|-0.22
|-0.83
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.37
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.12
|0.15
|-0.75
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.12
|0.15
|-0.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.12
|0.15
|-0.75
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.12
|0.15
|-0.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.12
|0.15
|-0.75
|Equity Share Capital
|11.90
|11.90
|11.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|0.13
|-0.63
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|0.13
|-0.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|0.13
|-0.63
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|0.13
|-0.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited