FGP Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 41.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in March 2021 down 41.67% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021 up 84.6% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021 up 82.67% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2020.

FGP shares closed at 1.47 on May 25, 2021 (BSE)