FGP Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 70.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in March 2020 down 70.57% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2020 down 194.03% from Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2020 down 193.75% from Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2019.

FGP shares closed at 1.15 on June 18, 2020 (BSE)