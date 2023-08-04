FGP Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 54.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in June 2023 up 54.26% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2023 up 124.86% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2023 up 131.03% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022.

FGP EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.25 in June 2022.

FGP shares closed at 4.96 on August 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.22% returns over the last 6 months and -36.33% over the last 12 months.