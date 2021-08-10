FGP Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 38.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2021 down 38.89% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021 up 138.85% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021 up 133.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020.

FGP EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2020.

FGP shares closed at 2.01 on July 26, 2021 (BSE)