FGP Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 71.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in June 2020 up 71.43% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020 up 108.9% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020 up 109.68% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2019.

FGP EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.26 in June 2019.

FGP shares closed at 1.20 on August 14, 2020 (BSE) and has given -42.03% returns over the last 12 months.