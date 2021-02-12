FGP Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 41.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 41.67% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020 up 661.34% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2020 up 633.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

FGP EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2019.

FGP shares closed at 1.75 on February 08, 2021 (BSE)