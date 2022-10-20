Fervent Synergi Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, down 7.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in September 2022 down 7.47% from Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 82.87% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 up 75% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

Fervent Synergi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.

Fervent Synergi shares closed at 13.00 on October 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.97% returns over the last 6 months and -26.76% over the last 12 months.