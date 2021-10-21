Fervent Synergi Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 79.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in September 2021 down 79.84% from Rs. 1.24 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021 down 11.62% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021 down 20% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2020.

Fervent Synergi EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2020.

Fervent Synergi shares closed at 17.75 on October 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given 9.10% returns over the last 6 months and 107.60% over the last 12 months.