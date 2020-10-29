Fervent Synergi Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore, up 260.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore in September 2020 up 260.91% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2020 down 84.53% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2020 down 77.27% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2019.

Fervent Synergi EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.06 in September 2019.

Fervent Synergi shares closed at 8.99 on October 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given -28.08% returns over the last 6 months and -52.43% over the last 12 months.