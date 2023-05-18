Fervent Synergi Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.89 crore, up 296266.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.89 crore in March 2023 up 296266.67% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 100.93% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2023 up 171.43% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.

Fervent Synergi shares closed at 18.00 on May 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 28.57% returns over the last 6 months and 42.29% over the last 12 months.