    Fervent Synergi Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.89 crore, up 296266.67% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 05:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fervent Synergies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.89 crore in March 2023 up 296266.67% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 100.93% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2023 up 171.43% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.

    Fervent Synergi shares closed at 18.00 on May 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 28.57% returns over the last 6 months and 42.29% over the last 12 months.

    Fervent Synergies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.893.270.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.893.270.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.043.43--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.51-0.51--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.100.110.13
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.090.050.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.140.18-0.22
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.140.18-0.22
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.140.18-0.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.140.18-0.22
    Tax0.140.050.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.000.14-0.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.000.14-0.25
    Equity Share Capital30.0030.0030.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS--0.05-0.08
    Diluted EPS--0.05-0.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS--0.05-0.08
    Diluted EPS--0.05-0.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
