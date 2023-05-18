Fervent Synergi Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.89 crore, up 296266.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fervent Synergies are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.89 crore in March 2023 up 296266.67% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 100.93% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2023 up 171.43% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.
Fervent Synergi shares closed at 18.00 on May 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 28.57% returns over the last 6 months and 42.29% over the last 12 months.
|Fervent Synergies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.89
|3.27
|0.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.89
|3.27
|0.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.04
|3.43
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.51
|-0.51
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.10
|0.11
|0.13
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.09
|0.05
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.14
|0.18
|-0.22
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.14
|0.18
|-0.22
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.14
|0.18
|-0.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.14
|0.18
|-0.22
|Tax
|0.14
|0.05
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.00
|0.14
|-0.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.00
|0.14
|-0.25
|Equity Share Capital
|30.00
|30.00
|30.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|0.05
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.05
|-0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|0.05
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.05
|-0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited