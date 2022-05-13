Fervent Synergi Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 99.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in March 2022 down 99.84% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022 down 789.42% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022 down 450% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

Fervent Synergi shares closed at 13.32 on May 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.97% returns over the last 6 months and -11.26% over the last 12 months.