Fervent Synergi Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 99.84% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2022 / 12:02 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fervent Synergies are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in March 2022 down 99.84% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022 down 789.42% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022 down 450% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

Fervent Synergi shares closed at 13.32 on May 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.97% returns over the last 6 months and -11.26% over the last 12 months.

Fervent Synergies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.00 0.22 0.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.00 0.22 0.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.13 0.10 0.10
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.08 0.15 0.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.22 -0.04 0.05
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.22 -0.04 0.05
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.22 -0.04 0.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.22 -0.04 0.05
Tax 0.03 -0.01 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.25 -0.03 0.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.25 -0.03 0.04
Equity Share Capital 30.00 30.00 30.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.08 -0.01 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.08 -0.01 0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.08 -0.01 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.08 -0.01 0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Fervent Synergi #Fervent Synergies #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: May 13, 2022 11:57 am
