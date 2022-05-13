Fervent Synergi Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 99.84% Y-o-Y
May 13, 2022 / 12:02 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fervent Synergies are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in March 2022 down 99.84% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022 down 789.42% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022 down 450% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.
Fervent Synergi shares closed at 13.32 on May 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.97% returns over the last 6 months and -11.26% over the last 12 months.
|Fervent Synergies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.00
|0.22
|0.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.00
|0.22
|0.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.13
|0.10
|0.10
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.08
|0.15
|0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.22
|-0.04
|0.05
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.22
|-0.04
|0.05
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.22
|-0.04
|0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.22
|-0.04
|0.05
|Tax
|0.03
|-0.01
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.25
|-0.03
|0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.25
|-0.03
|0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|30.00
|30.00
|30.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|-0.01
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|-0.01
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|-0.01
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|-0.01
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes