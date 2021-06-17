Fervent Synergi Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, down 74.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in March 2021 down 74.38% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021 up 140.94% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021 down 25% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2020.

Fervent Synergi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2020.

Fervent Synergi shares closed at 21.90 on June 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 56.88% returns over the last 6 months and 118.78% over the last 12 months.