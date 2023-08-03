Fervent Synergi Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, up 34.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in June 2023 up 34.04% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2023 up 117.14% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2023 up 133.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

Fervent Synergi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2022.

Fervent Synergi shares closed at 17.75 on August 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 19.13% returns over the last 6 months and 36.33% over the last 12 months.