Fervent Synergi Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 56.04% Y-o-Y

July 29, 2021 / 04:35 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fervent Synergies are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in June 2021 down 56.04% from Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 down 65.71% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020.

Fervent Synergi EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2020.

Fervent Synergi shares closed at 17.85 on July 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 32.22% returns over the last 6 months and 87.11% over the last 12 months.

Fervent Synergies
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations0.240.190.55
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.240.190.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.35
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.090.100.07
Depreciation0.010.010.01
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.080.030.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.060.050.05
Other Income-0.04----
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.030.050.05
Interest0.000.000.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.030.050.05
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.030.050.05
Tax0.020.010.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.010.040.04
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.010.040.04
Equity Share Capital30.0030.0030.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.000.010.01
Diluted EPS--0.010.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.000.010.01
Diluted EPS--0.010.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Fervent Synergi #Fervent Synergies #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: Jul 29, 2021 04:22 pm

