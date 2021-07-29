Fervent Synergi Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 56.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in June 2021 down 56.04% from Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 down 65.71% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020.

Fervent Synergi EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2020.

Fervent Synergi shares closed at 17.85 on July 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 32.22% returns over the last 6 months and 87.11% over the last 12 months.