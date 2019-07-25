Fervent Synergi Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, down 25.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in June 2019 down 25.68% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2019 down 48.32% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2019 down 39.39% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2018.

Fervent Synergi EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2018.

Fervent Synergi shares closed at 23.25 on July 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -13.25% returns over the last 6 months and -4.32% over the last 12 months.