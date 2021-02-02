Fervent Synergi Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, down 96.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in December 2020 down 96.15% from Rs. 5.92 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020 up 188.17% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020 up 466.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

Fervent Synergi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2019.

Fervent Synergi shares closed at 13.45 on February 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 37.10% returns over the last 6 months and -33.74% over the last 12 months.