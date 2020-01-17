Fervent Synergi Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.92 crore, down 51.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.92 crore in December 2019 down 51.04% from Rs. 12.08 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019 down 110.44% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019 down 102.61% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2018.

Fervent Synergi shares closed at 22.50 on January 16, 2020 (BSE) and has given -9.46% returns over the last 6 months and -13.29% over the last 12 months.